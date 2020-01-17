Virginia Beach ranks 5th worst city in nation for renters with pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach has ranked the 5th worst city in the nation for renters with pets.

Real estate company Homes.com used their large-scale data to put together lists of the best and worst cities for renters who own pets, adding “why not turn this data into a useful tool so that the renters who use our site can get the most informed look possible at where they have the best chance of finding a pet-friendly rental in the United States?”

The findings are based on the percentage of pet-friendly rentals out of the total number rental properties in each city and Virginia Beach didn’t do so well.

The top five cities for renters with pets were:

Louisville, Kentucky – 68.53% Indianapolis, Indiana – 62.10% Atlanta, Georgia – 59.85% Tampa, Florida – 59.54% Riverside, California – 59.12%

The bottom five cities for renters with pets were:

Houston, Texas – 4.43% New York, New York – 6.86% Worcester, Massachusetts – 6.87% Detroit, Michigan – 10.47% Virginia Beach, Virginia – 10.89%

