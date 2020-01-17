Virginia Beach ranks 5th worst city in nation for renters with pets

Posted 2:41 pm, January 17, 2020, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach has ranked the 5th worst city in the nation for renters with pets.

Real estate company Homes.com used their large-scale data to put together lists of the best and worst cities for renters who own pets, adding “why not turn this data into a useful tool so that the renters who use our site can get the most informed look possible at where they have the best chance of finding a pet-friendly rental in the United States?”

The findings are based on the percentage of pet-friendly rentals out of the total number rental properties in each city and Virginia Beach didn’t do so well.

The top five cities for renters with pets were:

  1. Louisville, Kentucky – 68.53%
  2. Indianapolis, Indiana – 62.10%
  3. Atlanta, Georgia – 59.85%
  4. Tampa, Florida – 59.54%
  5. Riverside, California – 59.12%

The bottom five cities for renters with pets were:

  1. Houston, Texas – 4.43%
  2. New York, New York – 6.86%
  3. Worcester, Massachusetts – 6.87%
  4. Detroit, Michigan – 10.47%
  5. Virginia Beach, Virginia – 10.89%

Click here to learn more and to see Homes.com’s full report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.