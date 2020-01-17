Tips for sticking to those New Year’s resolutions on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many people struggle to stick to their New Year's resolutions, especially ones that pertain to their health and wellness. Jill Bunny (www.fitbunnies.ca/), CEO of CBT Meets Fitness, shares five useful tips for making those resolutions stick and talks about her journey with health. Plus, we learn about how cognitive behavioral therapy can help people stay on track.

Jill will be speaking at the WELLFITsocial event hosted by Kristen Crowley on January 18th from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. For more information visit kristencrowley.com/wellfit-social.