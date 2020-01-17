The ‘pawfect’ playlist: Spotify makes playlist for pets

Spot, meet Spotify!

The music streaming service is going to the dogs with its latest offerings.

They’ve created several playlists and a podcast just for pets who are left home alone.

The podcast is filled with messages of encouragement and praise. It’s meant to soothe anxiety a pet might have during the day.

There are playlists designed to match different pet personalities.

Related: Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. lead field into Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame

Spotify currently has options for dogs, cats, iguanas, birds and hamsters.