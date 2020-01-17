Prosecutor: Virginia dentist had 150 pills, 2 guns in car after crash

A dentist in Virginia who was involved in a crash is accused of driving under the influence with two guns, 150 pills and brass knuckles, according to the Associated Press.

The Roanoke Times reports 40-year-old Matthew Mower had a bond hearing Thursday.

A prosecutor says Mower was giving a field sobriety test after the crash Jan. 10, then resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Mower told police he had a history of seizures and had taken several medications that day.

The judge set a bond but the prosecutor says he will appeal. Another bond hearing is set for next week.