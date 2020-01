Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dana Overman and Kevin Bernard join us with a special preview of The Great Atlantic RV Show, where over 200 campers will be on display in a family-friendly setting. They take us on a tour to view some of their various models that will be featured, from small teardrop trailers to full-size RVs that are perfect for "glamping".

The Great Atlantic RV Show takes place from January 9th - 18th.

Presented by

TAC RV

www.greatatlanticrvshow.com/