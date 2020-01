PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Mayor John Rowe won’t seek re-election for a second term, according to a city official.

Rowe made the announcement on Friday in an email to city council members.

Rowe was first elected in 2016 when he defeated incumbent Mayor Kenny Wright. Rowe previously served as the City Manager of Portsmouth.

News 3 has reached out to Rowe several times for comment and to understand his reasons. Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.