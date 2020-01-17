Man dies after Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road that left a man dead Friday night.

The call came in at 6:59 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find the man, who had been hit by gunfire. He was pronounced dead on scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police will not release his identity until his next of kin have been notified.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at P3Tips.com.

