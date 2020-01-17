Olympic rings arrive in host city on barge into Tokyo Bay

The Olympic rings have arrived in Tokyo, according to the Associated Press.

They sailed into Tokyo Bay on a barge and will stay there until the Olympics open on July 24 and close on August 9. They’ll be replaced after that by the symbol for the Paralympic Games, which open on August 25.

The five rings are gigantic. They stand 15.3 meters high — about 50 feet — and are 32.6 meters from end to end — about 100 feet in length.

The location in Tokyo Bay is called the Odaiba Marine Park, which is the venue for triathlon and distance swimming.