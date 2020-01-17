Man shot outside Hampton business after argument, police say

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a 51-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 12:05 a.m. When officers arrived in the first block of East Queen’s Way, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, patrons were arguing inside a business and were asked to leave. After exiting the establishment, two suspects discharged firearms at the business, striking the victim who was standing outside.

The first suspect is described as a black male with shoulder-length braided hair and a short beard, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a red jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, red pants and a black beanie-style hat.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line.