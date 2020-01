Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Gratiot Lake Road (www.gratiotlakeroad.com) is a modern folk duo featuring husband and wife, Ben and Emaleigh Jensen. They perform two original songs, "Pennsylvania Turnpike Pt. II" and "Fifth Street" live in the studio.

Catch them again on Thursday January 23rd, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. for the Out of the Box Emerging Artists Series at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach.