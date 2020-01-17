× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cold, and windy end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold and windy today, rain this weekend… Find your winter coat again! Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, 20 to 25 degrees colder than yesterday morning. It will feel more like the 20s this morning with strong north winds. Highs will only reach near 40 this afternoon, below normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the 30s with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Expect mostly sunny skies today but clouds will build in late tonight.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs warming to the low 50s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Rain will move in late in the afternoon to evening. S/SW winds will pick up for Saturday night.

Showers and clouds will clear out Sunday morning, with sunshine back for the afternoon. Highs will return to the low to mid 50s and it will be breezy with west winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Colder air returns and settles in next week. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for the first half of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cooler. Highs near 40. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 17th

1985 Winter Weather: 3.2″ snow – Salisbury

2008 Snow: 1”-2” South-Central VA

2013 Snow: 2”-4” South-Central VA

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.