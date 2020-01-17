First Warning Forecast: Frigid start, increasing rain chances by the afternoon

Clouds will increase overnight and temperatures will be much colder with lows falling into the upper 20s.

After starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s, we’ll warm to the low 50s. Rain will move in during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s overnight, so not as cold.

We’ll dry out on Sunday with clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to the low 50s. This will be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s overnight, making for a bitterly cold start to the work week.

Another drop in temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.