Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws

Posted 4:22 am, January 17, 2020, by

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 11: Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Rapper Eminem has once again dropped a surprise album.

He’s released “Music to Be Murdered By,” announcing it on Twitter just after midnight on Friday.

Eminem has also released a new music video that depicts a shooting at a concert similar to the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting and includes footage of news broadcasts from recent mass shootings around the U.S. The video ends with an appeal to register to vote to help change gun laws.

The cover art is an apparent homage to Alfred Hitchcock, who released an album of the same name in 1958.

The album features a collaboration with Juice WRLD, the 21-year-old rapper who died in December.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.