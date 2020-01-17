Deals for Saturday’s National Use Your Gift Card Day

Did you know that Saturday, January 18 is National Use Your Gift Card Day ?

The day was made to encourage people to use their gift cards from the holidays before they are forgotten about.

National retailers and restaurants have joined forces with UseYourGiftCard.com and are participating in National Use Your Gift Card Day with special offers or simply reminding people to use their gift cards.

Here is a list of deals from UseYourGiftCard.com:

AMC Theatres: Customers can access AMC exclusive offers as long as they remember to use their gift card.

BurgerFi : Get a free order of fresh hand cut fries when customers download the BurgerFi App and use a gift card.3

Chipotle: Join Chipotle Rewards and use a gift card to earn points towards free Chipotle.

Kohl’s: Use your gift card and earn $10 Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent.

LifeisGood.com: 10 percent off when you use a gift card.

Red Lobster: Use your Red Lobster gift card and create your own ultimate feast; pick four of more than 10 craveable creations for a feast that’s all your own.

Regal : Receive one free refill with a purchase of a large soft drink and/or large popcorn on the same day of purchase when you use your giftcard.

rue 21: 15 percent off total purchase when using a gift card, which is valid from Saturday, January 18 until January 26, 2020.

Saks OFF 5TH: Use your Saks Off 5th gift card to shop in store or on com [saksoff5th.com]and take advantage of the “Extra Cut Clearance Event” on January 18, 2020.

Simon Malls: Use your Simon Giftcard at more than 200 Simon centers nationwide and treat yourself to no purchase fees on American Express® Simon Giftcards on January 18th only.

For additional participants and information visit www.useyourgiftcard.com and follow #NationalUseYourGiftCardDay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@useyourgiftcard).