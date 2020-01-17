Baby strollers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall risk

Baby Trend is recalling its Tango Mini Strollers due to a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the CPSC, both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

The recall involves four models of the mini strollers, each with its own model number and identifiable by a uniquely-colored bonnet top: Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A) and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A). Approximately 2,000 units are affected.

Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

The strollers were sold at Amazon and Target’s websites, as well as in Target stores, from October 2019 through November 2019. The strollers cost between $100 and $120.

No injuries have been reported.