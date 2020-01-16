Vote keeps 2 LGBTQ books in Virginia district’s elementary schools

January 16, 2020

Officials in a northern Virginia school district are pushing back against a campaign by conservative parents to withdraw books with LGBTQ characters from elementary schools.

The Washington Post reports that a subcommittee of the Loudoun school board voted Wednesday to prevent the removal of two books.

They are “Prince & Knight” and “Heather Has Two Mommies.”

The subcommittee’s decision will stand for at least a year. The vote follows the removal of at least five other books after conservative parents launched an effort against LGBTQ literature in elementary schools.

