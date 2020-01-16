Virginia Beach Police officer arrested on assault, trespassing charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A police officer was arrested and charged for trespassing and simple assault on Thursday.

Virginia Beach Police Department arrested Officer Miles E. Lewis, 32, for the alleged incidents that took place between July 14, 2019 and January 11, 2020.

The victim and suspect are known to each other.

Lewis has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department for 7 years and was assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol.

He will remain on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

The case remains under investigation by the Department’s Office of Internal Affairs and the Detective Bureau.