Norfolk, Virginia Beach mail collection boxes broken into, US Postal Inspection Service investigating

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after mail was recently stolen from mail collection boxes.

According to the US Postal Inspection Service, mail collection boxes were pried open at Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk and at the Acredale Station Office on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach. It is unknown if the same person is responsible for both incidents.

Officials say it happened sometime late Sunday or early Monday morning and there is indication that mail was stolen.

The collection boxes have been taken out of service until officials say they’re secured so this doesn’t happen again.

Theft of mail is a federal offense. Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call the US Postal Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455.