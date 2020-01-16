Traffic shift coming to I-264 E in preparation for flyover construction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Starting as early as January 19, crews with the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project will begin implementing a traffic shift along I-264 east in preparation for future work to construct the Greenwich Road flyover over the interstate.

Weather permitting, the traffic shift will require multiple nights of work between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. while crews remove existing barriers and construction barrels, place new barriers and complete roadway striping.

Alternating, single-lane closures will be in place nightly on I-264 east between Newtown Road (Exit 15) and Witchduck Road (Exit 16) from January 19-24 for the safety of workers and motorists.

Anyone traveling along I-264 east while the shift is being implemented should slow down, be prepared for the new alignment and pavement markings, and be mindful of crews working alongside the interstate.

Once the work is complete, motorists will be driving on a temporary new pavement alignment, with all lanes of I-264 east between Newtown Road and Witchduck Road shifted approximately 25 feet to the right. The existing number of lanes will be maintained.

This traffic shift, which will be in place for several months, allows crews to safely prepare for and begin Greenwich Road flyover construction activities in the median of I-264, including the erection of steel bridge girders this spring.

The Greenwich Road flyover, once completed, will carry traffic from Greenwich Road near TopGolf over I-264 to connect with Cleveland Street on the north side of the interstate.