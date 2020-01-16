× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Winter temperatures on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and a big cool down to end the work week… We will start with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s this morning. Clouds will clear out by midday and we will see sunshine for most of the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s today. The biggest issue today will be the wind, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid 30s. It will feel more like the 20s overnight with the strong NW winds.

Friday will be the coldest today of the week. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s, 20+ degrees cooler than today. It will still be windy tomorrow, so it will feel more like the 30s.

We are keeping a close eye on Saturday. There is a small chance some of our northern and inland areas could see some snow showers Saturday morning. Any snow we see will change over to rain and melt as temperatures warm from the 20s to the 50s. Most of us will just see rain, mainly Saturday afternoon to evening. Skies will clear out Sunday morning with highs in the low 50s.

Today: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW/N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cooler. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 16th

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm”, Blizzard Condition

2003 Winter Storm: 4-8″ Central VA

