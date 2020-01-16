House prosecutors read Trump impeachment charges to Senate

Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson, left, and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving pass through Statuary Hall at the Capitol to deliver the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Following are impeachment managers, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and other managers Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Congress opened the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Thursday, with House Democrats reading the formal charges from the well of the U.S. Senate.
Later Chief Justice John Roberts, who is to preside at the trial, will administer the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to deliver “impartial justice.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said new evidence reinforces the need for senators to call witnesses. She warned them not to become “all the president’s henchmen.”