Student assaulted by unknown man while walking to bus stop, Portsmouth Police investigate

Posted 12:53 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 01:02PM, January 16, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth high school student was assaulted by an unknown male while walking to the bus stop Thursday morning.

According to Churchland High School Principal Shawn Millaci, police are investigating the incident. A message was sent to Churchland High School families Thursday morning:

Good morning, families. This is an important message from Mr. Millaci, principal of Churchland High School. Earlier today, one of our students, who was on Kenny Lane, walking toward the bus stop, was assaulted by an unknown male. Police were immediately contacted, and they are investigating. As such, you will see an additional police presence in the area today. I share this with you so that you are aware and can review best safety practices with your child tonight. As always, I thank you for your support of Churchland High School.

There is currently no suspect information, and a police investigation remains ongoing.

