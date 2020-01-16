Police investigating after 15-year-old killed in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Monday.

Around 8:27 a.m., police began investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of West Grice Street.

The victim, 15-year-old Dariel Danate Reid, sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Reid was then transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no further details to release at this time.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the department at (252)-335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252)-335-5555.