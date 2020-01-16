Police: 2 gunmen injure 5 customers at Chicago barbershop

Police say two gunmen fired through the window of a Chicago barbershop, injuring five customers — including three juveniles — who were getting haircuts.

Chicago police Deputy Chief of Patrol Ernest Cato told The Chicago Tribune that the gunmen had walked into the store Thursday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood and looked around, moments before firing into the shop from the street.

Police said the victims — ages 11, 12, 16, 30 and 40 — all were expected to survive.

There was no motive given for the shooting.