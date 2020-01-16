Old Dominion football signee Malcolm Britt excited about new ODU coaching staff’s ‘winning attitude’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Old Dominion football signee and former Oscar Smith High School linebacker Malcolm Britt is excited for the future of ODU football.

Britt, who was named the Chesapeake Sports Club High School Football Player of the Year this week, has been in contact with the new coaching staff and makes his official visit to the school this weekend.

"Spoke with coach (Ricky) Rahne, I talked to coach (Blake) Seiler a little bit. I get get to meet all the coaches this weekend on my official visit, so it's good to really start to build that relationship with the coaches," Britt said.

In Britt's conversations with head coach Ricky Rahne one thing has stood out above the rest: an emphasis on winning.

"They just have a winning attitude, the coaches coming in," Britt said. "They know what we did last year, they know we didn't really have a great season, but they're looking to turn that around and I'm all for it.

"I'm just excited to get there and win games. My goal has been just to go to ODU and bring a winning program back, and that seems to be coach Rahne's mission too. I'm here to be part of a program that I believe is on the rise."

In his final semester at Oscar Smith, Britt is training three to four times a week in preparation for the transition to college football.

"My trainer said I don't have any excuse now when we're working out because I don't have to go to practice, but he's elevating me, he's pushing me," Britt said. "When I'm training now I get very tired training with him. I have points where I feel like I can't do it. He's like 'This is how it's gonna be in college, you just gotta push through it.'

"I know it's gonna be a big transition going from high school to college, but if I keep the same work ethic that got me here I'll be okay."