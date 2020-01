Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Whether you like to bike and brew, pedal and pour or cycle and sip, Lisa Davenport from Coastal Virginia Magazine has an option for you. She shares all the details on the region's first-ever biking bar tour and discusses some other great events like the Onesie Bar Crawl and Newport News Restaurant Week.

For more information visit www.coastalvirginiamag.com/coast-live.