Norfolk Admirals team up with Ability Center of Virginia to form friendships on ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Admirals and the Ability Center of Virginia teamed up to bring people with different abilities together for a day to remember.

Around 20 guests from the Ability Center of Virginia were able to break in the ice at the MacArthur Center ice rink Thursday afternoon.

With the help of some volunteers from the ice rink, as well as the Hampton Roads Whalers, everyone took to the ice in stride. It didn't matter if they were speed demons or if they need a little bit of help - there was always someone by their side to help.

"Every time I come here, I just enjoy myself. Being around people fellowshipping and we're all one big family - that’s the way I look at it," says Marvin.

Marvin is one of many people who says he looks forward to the annual ice skating event. He says it's the only time he's able to come get out and skate with friends.

Michelle Prendergast is the Executive Director of The Ability Center of Virginia. She says the skating event is a great opportunity for people to do something that they normally wouldn’t be able to do.

"Bringing them here and having them part of something teaches everybody that even though we may be a little bit different, we’re all the same."

She says having a disability can be isolating for some people, which is why events like these are important.

Related: Race organizers donate new hand cycle bike to double amputee in Virginia Beach

"A lot of times when they graduate out of high school, there aren’t very many things for them to do, so this is just one of the many adventures we take," says Prendergast.

The Ability Center of Virginia is located in Virginia Beach and provides programs and services to support children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The adult day program takes place three days a week, and they’re always looking for volunteers to help make a difference.