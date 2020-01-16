Man taken to hospital after Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 300 block of Parkside Drive Thursday night.

Around 8:17 p.m., officers with the Chesapeake Police Department arrived on scene and determined the the man had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not say how severe his injuries are.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, and police say suspect information is still being determined.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

