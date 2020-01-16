× First Warning Forecast: Winter-like temperatures return Friday morning

Temperatures will plummet into the low and mid 30s overnight. A gusty wind out of the north and northwest, will make temperatures feel like the teens and 20s to start the day Friday. BRR! Temperatures will only warm to the low 40s, which is actually below normal for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny with low rain chances.

Showers at times during the day Saturday. Looks like any snow will stay to our north and west. After starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s, we’ll warm to the low 50s. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s overnight, so not as cold.

We’ll dry out on Sunday with clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to the low 50s. This will be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s overnight, making for a bitterly cold start to the work week.

Another drop in temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

