F-22 Raptor pilot involved in landing incident at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, base officials say

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – A pilot was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after an incident at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, base officials told News 3.

The involved an F-22 Raptor and happened around 1 p.m. while the aircraft was landing.

Per standard procedure, the pilot was taken to the Langley Hospital for evaluation. The pilot was released with no major injuries.

Base officials say the incident is currently under investigation. After a mishap, separate safety and accident investigations are conducted. More on these investigations can be found here.

As this is a pending investigation, there is no further information.

