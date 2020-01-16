Artist uses snow as canvas for massive geometrical designs

Simon Beck is an artist with a unique canvas: snow.

Beck uses a compass, his background as a cartographer and his footsteps to create massive geometrical patterns in snowfields.

The British artist recently brought his skills to Colorado, where he fastened his snowshoes and trampled several designs into the winter landscape high in the Rocky Mountains. Beck spent more than 12 hours with volunteers creating a spiral pattern on a frozen reservoir.

The 61-year-old has completed about 330 snow drawings and 120 in sand since he started the art form outside his winter home at a French ski resort in 2004. He says he hopes his drawings bring awareness to the beauty of the environment.