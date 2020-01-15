York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announces ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for online transactions

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it now has a dedicated Safe Exchange Zone for people to conduct online transactions.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Safe Exchange Zone is right in front of the Public Safety Building at 301 Goodwin Neck Road. The designated zone is under 24-hour surveillance and allows the public to make purchases and exchange transactions in a monitored area rather than conducting their exchanges at private residences.

When using the Safe Exchange Zone, the sheriff’s office asked that those who use it please keep in mind that deputies will not be present or assist with any transactions.

The exchange of drugs, alcohol and other illegal items is not permitted. The Safe Exchange Zone is meant for person-to-person transactions, and property may not be dropped off and left unattended.

Police have offered the following safety tips to anyone wishing to use this space when meeting someone for online exchanges:

Insist on a public meeting place like a cafe, bank, shopping center, or our Headquarters building.

Do not meet in a secluded place, or invite strangers into your home.

Be especially careful buying/selling high value items.

Tell a friend or family member where you’re going.

Take your cell phone along if you have one.

Consider having a friend accompany you.

Try to conduct your transaction in the day time.

Only carry the cash you need for the transaction.

Trust your instincts.