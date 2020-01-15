York County Fire and Life Safety responds to house fire

YORK Co., Va. – The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to a house fire Wednesday.

The fire took place in the 100 block of Kay Lane, in the Tabb area.

Fire and rescue units say they noticed smoke coming from the house upon arrival.

Reports say there was no one in the home and the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire was quickly brought under control, according to firefighting crews.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation, according to reports.