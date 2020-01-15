× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and a cool down ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chance to dry out and a big cool down ahead… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly along the coast. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with lower rain chances. A few isolated showers are possible, but today will not be as soggy as Monday or Tuesday. Highs will drop to near 60, still 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be the nicest day of the week. Clouds will clear out early tomorrow morning with mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Highs will reach the low 60s. The only issue tomorrow will be the wind, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

Temperatures will take a dive on Friday! High temperatures will only reach the low 40s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We are keeping a close eye on Saturday. Most of the day will be soggy with mostly cloudy skies and rain. There is a chance some of our northern and inland areas could see some snow mix in Saturday morning. Any snow we see will change over to rain and melt as temperatures warm from the 30s to the 50s.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs near 40. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Early AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

