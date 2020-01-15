Virginia man charged with pulling knife on Taco Bell workers

Posted 11:22 am, January 15, 2020, by

Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with lunging at Taco Bell employees with a knife after becoming upset about the type of food they gave him.

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo says 39-year-old Octavious N. Hodges is accused of entering the Falmouth restaurant on Monday and trying to order from the dollar menu, despite only having 70 cents.

Employees gave him a free taco, but he became upset about the type of taco he received and eventually pulled a knife on the workers.

Police say he lunged at the workers and made threats. Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, among other counts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.