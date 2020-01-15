× Virginia House of Delegates votes to ratify Equal Right Amendment

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia House of Delegates voted to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which will give women the same recognition as men under the United States Constitution, Wednesday.

The House vote puts the Commonwealth of Virginia on track to become the 38th state to ratify, allowing the ERA to become the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring and her colleagues released the following statements in response to the vote: