Virginia House of Delegates votes to ratify Equal Right Amendment
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia House of Delegates voted to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which will give women the same recognition as men under the United States Constitution, Wednesday.
The House vote puts the Commonwealth of Virginia on track to become the 38th state to ratify, allowing the ERA to become the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring and her colleagues released the following statements in response to the vote:
“The people of Virginia spoke last November, voting a record number of women into the House of Delegates and asking us to ratify the ERA,” said Leader Herring. “It is inspiring to see the amendment finally be considered, voted on, and passed – long-awaited recognition that women deserve.”