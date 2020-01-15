Virginia House of Delegates votes to ratify Equal Right Amendment

RICHMOND, VA - JANUARY 08: Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) takes the Oath of Office during opening ceremonies of the 2020 Virginia General Assembly at the Virginia State Capitol on January 8, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Filler-Corn is the first woman to hold the position in the 400-year history of the body. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia House of Delegates voted to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which will give women the same recognition as men under the United States Constitution, Wednesday.

The House vote puts the Commonwealth of Virginia on track to become the 38th state to ratify, allowing the ERA to become the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring and her colleagues released the following statements in response to the vote:

The people of Virginia spoke last November, voting a record number of women into the House of Delegates and asking us to ratify the ERA,” said Leader Herring. “It is inspiring to see the amendment finally be considered, voted on, and passed – long-awaited recognition that women deserve.”

