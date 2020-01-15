Virginia Beach man wins more than $100,000 in Virginia Lottery game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man won a jackpot of $111,249 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game.

According to Virginia Lottery officials, Cuong Tan Nguyen bought his ticket at Food Lion, located at 2352 Virginia Beach Boulevard, because he “wanted to try something different.”

Nguyen said he now hopes to use his winnings to buy a home.

The Virginia Lottery said that Print ‘n Play is a Virginia-only instant win game with a starting jackpot of $50,000. For more information on the game, click here.