Two suspects wanted after armed robbery at Portsmouth convenience store

PORTSMOUTH , Va. – Police are investigating after a robbery took place on Tuesday.

Around 3:01 a.m., officials received a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 1200 High Street.

According to detectives, the two suspects entered the business and one displayed a firearm. The armed suspect demanded money from the employee while the other suspect took cigarettes. Once the employee complied with the armed suspect’s demands, both suspects fled the business on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

The first suspect is believed to be a black male, last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, and a black ski mask.

The second suspect is described as a black male standing approximately 5’5” tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a cloth wrapped around his face to conceal his identity.

If you recognize the suspects pictured in the surveillance photographs, you are urged to contact the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.