Trump says China trade deal delivers economic justice

Posted 1:24 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 01:29PM, January 15, 2020

President Donald Trump has signed a new trade agreement with China that’s expected to boost exports from U.S. farmers and manufacturers.

Trump said during a White House ceremony that the the agreement is “righting the wrongs of the past.”

Trump promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers.

The White House ceremony is giving the president a chance to cite progress on a top economic priority on the same day that the House prepares to vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

