Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Adolescents and young adults are at an increased risk for meningitis due to behaviors like living in close quarters, sharing drinks or eating utensils, kissing and coughing. Dr. Len Friedland and spokesperson Tiffany Williams, who lost her brother, Nico, to meningitis, share their experiences with the disease and discuss the importance of getting a meningitis vaccination.

For more information visit meningitisb.com.