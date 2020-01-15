Portsmouth Police searching for suspect following armed convenience store robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Happy Mini Mart on Victory Boulevard at gunpoint.

According to police, the robbery occurred Monday, January 13 at approximately 8:58 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect then fled the business on foot.

Police say the suspect is described as a light-skinned black male or white male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with stripes going down each arm, black sweatpants with an emblem on them and red and black tennis shoes.

He also had a black covering over his face, concealing his identity.

If you or someone you know recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photograph, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

