Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial

Posted 11:01 am, January 15, 2020, by

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accompanied by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. left, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference to announce impeachment managers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

They include Democrats Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, who led the House impeachment probe.

Pelosi made the announcement Wednesday morning, hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.

