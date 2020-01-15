Panthers make William & Mary alumnus Joe Brady NFL’s youngest offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, NC — Thursday, the Carolina Panthers hired former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Brady, who launched his career at William & Mary, worked closely with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Brady is the first significant hire for new Panthers coach Matt Rhule and becomes the youngest active offensive coordinator in the NFL. He joins W&M Football alumni Mike Tomlin ’95 (Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach) and Sean McDermott ’98 (Buffalo Bills Head Coach) atop the professional coaching ranks. All three played for legendary W&M Head Coach Jimmye Laycock, who retired in 2018 following an extraordinary 39-year career leading the Tribe that included 249 victories.

The notable list of current NFL coaches with W&M connections also includes former Tribe assistants Dan Quinn (Atlanta Falcons Head Coach), Brian Daboll (Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator) and Danny Smith (Pittsburgh Steelers Special Teams Coordinator). Hall of Famers Marv Levy (1964-68) and Lou Holtz (1969-71) both served as W&M head coaches.

A wide receiver at W&M (2009-12), Brady began his coaching career as a defensive assistant (linebackers) with the Tribe (2013-14).

Following two-year stints at Penn State (graduate assistant, 2015-16) and with the New Orleans Saints (offensive assistant, 2017-18), Brady earned the 2019 Broyles Award (national assistant coach of the year) and helped lead LSU to a national title as the Tigers passing game coordinator. Additionally, his leadership helped LSU quarterback Joe Burrow win the Heisman trophy after throwing for 5,671 yards passing and 60 touchdown passes, a single-season NCAA FBS record.