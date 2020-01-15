Norfolk State AD Marty Miller shifts to senior administrative position

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston announced Wednesday that Marty Miller, NSU Director of Athletics, has agreed to accept a senior administrative position to assist her.

This new role will work closely with the President to provide support for the development and continued success of the University. The institution has hired a search firm to conduct a national search for NSU’s next Director of Athletics. Miller will continue to serve as NSU Athletics Director until the role is permanently filled.

“I am honored that Dr. Adams-Gaston has selected me to serve in another significant role in her administration,” said Miller, who has served as NSU’s Athletics Director since December 2004. “I know that I will be confronted with some new challenges, but I will continue to give my best each and every day. This is an exciting and proud moment for me and my family.”