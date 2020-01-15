Norfolk shooting leaves man critically injured

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Pershing Avenue that left a man injured Wednesday night.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

