Norfolk Lyft users set to have first access of ADT security feature

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Lyft users will have access to the ADT mobile safety tool as part of a 10-market pilot.

In October 2019, Lyft announced partnership with security service, ADT to include an additional security level with the Safe mobile safety solution.

The ADT safety feature will be featured in the Lyft app to allow users who feel unsafe to discreetly connect by voice or texting with an ADT security professional.

Once a Lyft user makes aware they feel unsafe, ADT will alert authorities to arrive at location if there is no response from user.

Norfolk is part of the 10-market roll-out and will be in full effect by the end of March.

Other markets include Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, New Jersey, and more.

