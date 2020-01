VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Who is Virginia’s latest million-dollar winner?

The Virginia Lottery said Wednesday that a ticket bought at the 7-Eleven at 425 Kings Grant Road matched the first five numbers of Tuesday’s drawing, missing only the Mega Ball number. It was the only ticket nationwide to match the first five numbers in the drawing.

Tuesday’s numbers were 9-11-13-31-47, and the Mega Ball number was 11.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.