How do you take your bagel? Plain? With cheese? Salted? Onion? Cinnamon? EVERYTHING?
January 15 is National Bagel Day, celebrating the round yeast roll that’s boiled and then baked.
The history of the bagel goes back centuries to Jewish communities in Poland. Immigrants brought them to the United States where they hit the mainstream in the 20th century.
Today, bagels are a billion-dollar industry.
Bagel chains offering a free bagel on Wednesday include:
- Bruegger’s Bagels on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center.
- Einstein Bros. with locations in the Virginia Beach Town Center, on Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake and on the Old Dominion University campus.
Other deals and discounts include:
- Yorgo’s Bageldashery in Norfolk’s Ghent area is offering 20 percent off purchases of a dozen bagels.
- Manhattan Bagels in Williamsburg is featuring a bagel and cream cheese for 99 cents.