How do you take your bagel? Plain? With cheese? Salted? Onion? Cinnamon? EVERYTHING?

January 15 is National Bagel Day, celebrating the round yeast roll that’s boiled and then baked.

The history of the bagel goes back centuries to Jewish communities in Poland. Immigrants brought them to the United States where they hit the mainstream in the 20th century.

Today, bagels are a billion-dollar industry.

Bagel chains offering a free bagel on Wednesday include:

Bruegger’s Bagels on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center.

T-minus one week until one of the best days of the year: National Bagel Day! On January 15th, we’re giving everyone A FREE *****l and ***** ******! Don’t ya hate surprises? 😉 pic.twitter.com/GjKGGVTwzM — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) January 8, 2020

Einstein Bros. with locations in the Virginia Beach Town Center, on Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake and on the Old Dominion University campus.

Bagels are almost ready! Stop by tomorrow for a FREE bagel & shmear w/ purchase to celebrate National Bagel Day. pic.twitter.com/aJPNfL9hQD — Einstein Bros. (@EinsteinBros) January 14, 2020

Other deals and discounts include: