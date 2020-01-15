January 15 is National Bagel Day!

Posted 4:59 am, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 05:09AM, January 15, 2020

How do you take your bagel? Plain? With cheese? Salted? Onion? Cinnamon? EVERYTHING?

January 15 is National Bagel Day, celebrating the round yeast roll that’s boiled and then baked.

The history of the bagel goes back centuries to Jewish communities in Poland. Immigrants brought them to the United States where they hit the mainstream in the 20th century.

Today, bagels are a billion-dollar industry.

Bagel chains offering a free bagel on Wednesday include:

  • Bruegger’s Bagels on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center.

  • Einstein Bros. with locations in the Virginia Beach Town Center, on Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake and on the Old Dominion University campus.

Other deals and discounts include:

  • Yorgo’s Bageldashery in Norfolk’s Ghent area is offering 20 percent off purchases of a dozen bagels.
  • Manhattan Bagels in Williamsburg is featuring a bagel and cream cheese for 99 cents.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.