First Warning Forecast: After some patchy fog, Thursday will be the pick of the week

We are starting to finally see some sunshine breakout. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower, but for the most part, we’ll stay dry. Patchy fog is possible again overnight, but won’t be as dense as this morning. Winds will be picking up a bit which will help with the fog. Skies will continue to clear overnight and Thursday morning. Temperatures will be fairly mild with lows in the low 50s.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s on Thursday. This will be our last mild day for awhile. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with even higher gusts. High pressure will build in late in the day. Temperatures will plummet into the mid 30s overnight and will only make it to the low 40s to end the work week.Temperatures will actually be below normal for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy with low rain chances.

We are keeping a close eye on Saturday. Most of the day will be soggy with mostly cloudy skies and showers. There is a chance some of our northern and inland areas could see some snow mix in Saturday morning. Any snow we see will change over to rain and melt as temperatures warm from the 30s to the 50s. These chances keep going down though.

We’ll dry out on Sunday with clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to the low 50s.

Another drop in temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

