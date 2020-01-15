2 adults, 4 children displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two adults and four children are without a home following a late Tuesday night fire in Chesapeake.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, a call came in at 11:08 p.m. for a fire in the 4000 block of Holly Cove Drive. Crews arrived minutes later to find a working fire in the residence’s kitchen.

The fire was brought under control at 11:41 p.m., according to firefighters.

The home sustained significant damage and will not be immediately reoccupied, firefighters said. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The residents are being assisted with lodging arrangements, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.